Attack On Titan Chapter 119 Title Reportedly Surfaces

Attack on Titan’s third season may be at an end, but the fourth and final one is premiering next year, and perhaps more importantly, the manga that the anime is based on is nearing its ultimate conclusion. With the finale inching ever closer, a title for the upcoming chapter of 119 for the Attack On Titan manga series has reportedly been revealed. What does this title hint at for Eren, Mikasa, Armin and the gang as they attempt to fight both the Titans and the nation of Marley?

Twitter Account Attack On Titan Wiki dropped the news with regards to what the upcoming title might be:

Attack on Titan’s third season was bittersweet with the Survey Corps taking one giant leap forward and one giant leap back. The Colossal Titan has fallen and his power has been given to Armin with the young blond haired tactician finally managing to achieve his dream of seeing the ocean for the first time. While the remnants of humanity within the walls have managed to strike a heavy blow to the Titans, they realize that even with this victory, the nation of Marley is still out there and may represent an even greater threat as they try to eradicate the remnants of Eldia.

In the manga, things have obviously progressed since the season three finale and our characters find themselves in radically different and more dangerous situations. Eren Jaeger is dealing with some massive internal strife as he attempts to figure out which side he truly belongs on and the rest of the Survey Corps aren’t having the best of times themselves, regardless of the power boost they received at the end of the third season.

What do you think of this potential title for chapter 119 of the Attack on Titan manga series? What do you think it means for the story at large for Eren and the rest of his crew? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Titans!

