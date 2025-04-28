Shonen Jump Shares First Look at Canceled Creator’s New Series Return

One creator is making their return to Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump with a new series following their cancellation five years ago, and Shueisha has dropped the first look at what to expect from this new story. Shonen Jump magazine is now in a period of change as some series are being canceled after failing to really make waves with fans. But with the early end of some works, it also means there is now more room for new manga to make their debut with the hopes of joining One Piece, Sakamoto Days and more as one of the major mainstays of the magazine.

One such new series is Tomoshibi no Oteru, which has yet to reveal its officially English language title. This new series comes from creator Yuki Kawaguchi, whose previous series, The Hunter’s Guild: Red Hood, was canceled after only 18 chapters. It was one of the hardest hitting cancellations in recent memory as fans were drawn to the manga’s unique characters and world, but Kawaguchi’s getting a second chance with a new series next month. Check out the first look at this new series as shared by Shueisha.

New English series!! Starts 5/12!(JST)

Simultaneous release with Japan✨Weekly Shonen Jump new manga!📚

Don't miss it‼ pic.twitter.com/mfs1wLxxbn — MANGA Plus by SHUEISHA (@mangaplus_o) April 28, 2025

What to Know for Shonen Jump’s Next Manga Series

Tomoshibi no Oteru has yet to reveal its English language title, but it will be launching with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with the May 12th issue. Yuki Kawaguchi’s new series seems to feature another tiny hero as seen with The Hunter’s Guild: Red Hood, but that wasn’t the reason why fans loved the series. Fans were immediately drawn to the character designs of everyone around the young hero, friend and foe alike. It also had some great creature work, and there’s a hope that this new series will have the same as it potentially leans into a more Viking like presentation for its world.

The Hunter’s Guild: Red Hood was a notable cancellation as not only did the series come to an end after 18 chapters (which is a very short run in the grand scheme of things), but Kawaguchi essentially imploded the series as a result of this cancellation. The creator spent its last chapters working through a meta-narrative breaking down the reason why stories are cut short in general, and wondered about that lost potential. This explosive ending is also why fans still remember this very short series all these years later.

Will This New Series Have Better Luck With Shonen Jump?

The major question surrounding Yuki Kawaguchi’s new series, however, is whether or not it will survive within Shonen Jump‘s highly competitive magazine. The first series was cancelled before it could even tell its story, but Kawaguchi’s new work does indeed have a better chance to at least flesh out a complete arc. Due to Shonen Jump needing to find more standout franchises after losing several series within the last couple of years, those left in the magazine are seemingly being given more breathing room to find success in their own right.

Ken Wakui’s Astro Royale was the latest major cancellation within the magazine, but even it was allowed to make it to 50 chapters before it was brought to its end. Wakui is even going to expand on it further with a special epilogue with the final volume of the series, so it wasn’t the kind of harsh axing that fans have seen in the past with series like The Hunter’s Guild: Red Hood. This new series just might get some more room to tell its story, but it’s also not guaranteed. If you’re interested in it, check it out as soon as it hits through official platforms like Shueisha’s MangaPlus service to give it a fighting chance.