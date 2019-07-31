Attack On Titan Editor Gives Update On Chapter 120 Release Date

With the ending of Chapter 119 of the Attack On Titan manga, fans were given perhaps the most shocking finale of the series to date. With a character losing their head, both figuratively and literally, audiences are waiting to see what the fate of this character, and others involved in the Marley and Eldian War. Now, the editor for the series, has revealed that Chapter 120 has been completed and has released the release date for the anticipated entry to boot!

The Twitter Account for Attack On Titan Wiki revealed not just that the chapter was completed and ready to be printed, but also that Chapter 120 will be released officially on August 9th:

As mentioned earlier, Chapter 119 was chock full of surprises, gore, and a number of deaths. Zeke was injured to the point where the Beast Titan was completely taken out of the game, Eren was fighting against Reiner in a Titan fight to the death, and a young boy was changed into the newest iteration of the “Jaw Titan”. Keeping up with the tragedy that has become a staple of the series, Zeke’s attempt to save Eren cause Colt and Falco to cut their brotherly ties, with Colt dying as Falco changed into a Titan.

The chapter itself ended with Eren making a break for his downed brother, only for his head to be promptly shot off in the process. Whether or not our main protagonist managed to survive while losing his head is one of the main questions that readers of the manga have been waiting for and this will surely be answered on August 9th with Chapter 120.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.