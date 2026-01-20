Bleach Returns With Special Look Ahead of Final Episodes Premiere

Bleach is gearing up to finally bring the long running franchise to an end with its final season coming later this Summer, and the franchise has returned with a special look at one of its big projects hitting ahead of the final episodes. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is returning for the fourth and final part of its anime release later this Summer, and with it fans will finally see the final arc of Tite Kubo’s Bleach manga in motion after waiting for nearly two decades. Closing the chapter in this very long series is a pretty big deal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s why the Bleach franchise is going all out for the occasion leading up to the premiere of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 in Japan this July. The anime series will be hosting a special rebroadcast in Japan dubbed “Bleach The Stories” that is releasing the classic anime’s episodes in special livestreams on YouTube as fans get ready for the grand finale. This also includes a cool new look at the anime’s past with a special visual for the project that shows off a remade version of Ichigo Kurosaki’s classic look.

When Does Bleach: TYBW Part 4 Come Out?

Courtesy of Shueisha

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity will be making its debut in Japan in July 2026, but has yet to confirm its concrete release date or potential international streaming release plans at this time. The final season of episodes has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media much like the first three seasons, and you can catch up with it all now streaming with Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ in the United States. It’s likely that the final season will end up with that streaming platform as well, but still too early to be sure.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 will also be capping off the final arc of Tite Kubo’s original manga, but there’s a question of how exactly it’s going to do so. There have been lots of original materials, characters, power ups, and scenes in the anime’s take on the final arc thus far, and that’s going to continue with this final wave of episodes. In fact, Kubo himself has already teased some changes with how the series is going to be reaching its grand finale that fans will be surprised by.

What’s Coming in Bleach’s Final Season?

Viz Media

Bleach fans have been waiting to see the final season of the anime for over two decades from the anime’s original premiere in Japan, and it’s finally coming to fruition. The original series ended without a proper adaptation of the final arc, and all these years later we’ve seen three cours of episodes working through the best version of the franchise to date. All of these feelings are now colliding, and it’s time to see it through to the end.

Ichigo Kurosaki and the others are set to begin their final fights against Yhwach’s forces in earnest, and it means there are still some big transformations, big power ups, and more that have yet to still make it to the anime. That’s on top of any other potential new twists and turns that the story can take, so fans have quite a lot to look forward to this Summer.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!