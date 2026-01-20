Frieren Spinoff Anime Returns With Season 2 (Watch Its Premiere Now)

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is now back in action with Season 2 of the anime, and with it the franchise is also back with new episodes of its official spinoff. Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End has officially returned for its second season as part of the ongoing Winter 2026 anime schedule, and it has already been crowned by fans as the best anime of all time after only a single episode has released. It’s no mystery as to why given all the hype behind the new season, and fans are going to be eager to see every new episode as soon as they hit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But thankfully there’s also something else to check out to scratch that Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is as its official spinoff series has returned for new episodes as well. The special web-anime release, “Frieren’s Mini Anime ‘Magic of ??’,” takes the series’ characters and puts them in adorable situations. With the premiere of the new season of the main anime, this special anime has also returned for new episodes that will drop over the course of the Winter. Check out the first new episode released below.

What Is Frieren’s Spinoff Anime?

Play video

“Frieren’s Mini Anime ‘Magic of ??’” has been sporadically releasing its new episodes along Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End’s history thus far, and this latest is the 18th episode of the series. It shows off the characters exploring much smaller magic within its tiny adventures, and features a cute new look for its main cast. It’s really just the strawberry on top of everything else that the anime gives on a regular basis, and is sure to be just as much of a success as the main series. But this second season won’t be around for two long, however.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 has confirmed it’s going to be running for ten episodes in total according to its Blu-ray schedule in Japan, and that’s much shorter than the first season. That’s likely going to be a tough pill to swallow for fans considering how long that first season actually was, but might not be that big of a deal if every episode of the second season is able to reach the same heights from the premiere. It’s going to be a great season of television either way as fans are hoping for.

How to Watch Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

If you wanted to keep up with the latest episodes of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2, you can now find them streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll for fans in Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS and India. There’s an English dub release of the new season planned too, but has yet to confirm a release date as of this time. It’s also where you can catch up with all of the first season’s episodes in the meantime.

It’s usually a bad sign for a show to premiere with a huge amount of anticipation and hype behind it as it means a ton of pressure is put onto it to succeed. This is even more the case for something as highly ranked as Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End‘s first season, but it’s been able to avoid that with its premiere episode. There’s just a hope that the rest of the new season will be able to do the same.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!