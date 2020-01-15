Attack On Titan Introduces Brewing Civil War

Eren Jaeger has seen better days. In the recent chapters of Attack On Titan’s manga, we’ve seen the series protagonist reveal a brand new plan for the world that has us questioning not only his state of mind, but whether or not Jaeger should still be considered a hero at all. With this year marking the end of the franchise in the manga, and the beginning of the end with the final, fourth season of the anime launching as well, fans are wondering just where Eren will be when all is said and done, and whether or not Civil War is about to take place with those who are Eldian.

If you’ve been following along with the manga, you know that Eren has traveled back into the past using his current Titan abilities and gained the power of the Founding Titan, giving him control over the Titans of the world. Unleashing this power by first breaking the Titans of the Walled City free, Jaeger inadvertently killed many Eldians in his desire to eliminate anyone that isn’t one of his people.

As Eren has seemingly become all powerful, Eldians far and wide debate whether or not they should truly rally behind Jaeger and his genocidal plan. First, we get an inside look into the nameless Eldians within the walls, arguing with one another as to whether or not the deaths Eren caused were worth it. Some scream out that they must believe in Eren’s plan while others, who have experienced the death of their loved ones due to Eren’s actions, can’t bring themselves to join him.

The Survey Corps themselves are also beginning to debate which side they should be on, with the likes of Mikasa and Armin attempting to figure out what should be done next, if anything. In a particularly sad moment, Armin loses all hope and falls into despair, noting that he blieves that Captain Erwin should have been given the power of the Colossal Titan and not himself.

