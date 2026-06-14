Tokyo Revengers Kicks Off Finale With Confirmed Release Date & Streaming Home (New Trailer Released)

It’s the beginning of the end for Tokyo Revengers, and the anime has dropped a new trailer confirming the release date for its fourth and final season comeback. Tokyo Revengers has been in the works on its return for the anime’s fourth season, and it’s going to be taking on its biggest arc yet. Because while Takemichi seemed to be getting everything he worked for with a great future for everyone, it was revealed that Mikey was stuck in a terrible and dark path forward. Now it’s time to go back to the past once more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc is adapting the penultimate arc of Ken Wakui’s original manga series, and is touting the grand finale to come with the final events of the series overall. Now it’s been confirmed to be hitting even sooner than expected as it’s been revealed that Season 4 of the anime will be premiering on October 2nd as the first confirmed release date of the Fall 2026 anime schedule overall. You can check out the new trailer for Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc below.

Play video

Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc will be making its debut on October 2nd as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule, and it will be streaming exclusively with Disney+ and Hulu on Disney+ outside of Japan when it hits. Maki Kodaira will be taking over from Koichi Hatsumi (who is overseeing the scripts instead) and directing the new season for Liden Films. Airi Tsuyuki, Kae Takakura, Keiko Ota and Kenichi Onuki will be providing character designs, and Hiroaki Tsutsumi will be composing the music. There will be some new faces popping up in the next season too.

New additions to the cast include Naoyuki Shimozuru as Takeomi Akashi, Shinnosuke Tachibana as Wakasa Imaushi, Takanori Hoshino as Keizo Arashi, Hiroki Yasumoto as South Terano, various members of the main Brahman gang that fans will see pop up in this dark new future for Mikey. It has also been announced that Tokyo Revengers will be hosting a special panel during Anime Expo 2026 this July revealing more about the upcoming season with Yuki Shin (Takemichi), Yuu Hayashi (Mikey) and Masaya Fukunishi (Draken) in attendance.

What’s Going on in Tokyo Revengers Season 4?

Courtesy of Pony Canyon

Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc picks up right after the end of the third season where Mikey discovered that Takemichi had actually been going back to the past to change the future. Making some kind of major decision, Takemichi arrives in the new future to find that Mikey has gone down a murderous new path and formed one of the most dangerous new gangs in the future on a level that Takemichi had never seen in the other timelines.

Now there are three major gangs fighting for total control, and Takemichi needs to use his time traveling powers to try and stop this terrible future from happening. You’re going to want to catch up with everything before the new episodes hit, and you can find the previous seasons now streaming with Hulu with both Japanese and English language versions in the meantime.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!