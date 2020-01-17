Attack On Titan Reveals Armin’s True Feelings About Eren Now

The latest chapter of Attack On Titan’s manga has presented us with a serious philosophical question in terms of which side of the board we should be rooting for. While the series has always prided itself on its ability to create a dark environment of nihilism, the most recent story arc has taken things up to an entirely new level by presenting a very different version of Eren Jaeger. With some serious changes taking place in the life of our protagonist, one of his best friends within the Survey Corps, Armin, is beginning to express his thoughts on his comrade in arms and how he may approach Eren in the future.

Be warned, if you don’t want Attack On Titan Chapter 125 of the manga spoiled for you, turn back now!

Eren Jaeger has acquired the power of the Founding Titan, and with the form’s seemingly all powerful ability to control all Titans, it seems as if the Survey Corp member is looking to vastly change the landscape of the world. Rather than simply stopping the seemingly never ending battle with his new Titan powers, Eren is looking to completely kill everyone who doesn’t have Eldian blood running through their veins.

Of course, this leads Eren’s friends in the Survey Corps at a crossroads, trying to figure out what they should do about Jaeger’s new mission statement. With Mikasa questioning Armin as the young leader attempts to leave to stop Connie from making a terrible mistake, Armin states that he now considers Eren Jaeger to be a “lost cause” and that there simply isn’t anything they can do to stop him. Falling into despair, Eren also claims that he feels that Commander Erwin should have been the one to inherit the power of the Colossal Titan, aka Erwin should have lived instead of Armin.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save.