When Is Black Clover’s New Anime Going to Premiere?

The Black Clover manga is in its final phase as it focuses on some of the most thrilling moments in the series. The series debuted in 2015 and released its anime adaptation in 2017. Unlike the modern format of seasonal anime adaptations, Pierrot turned it into a long-running weekly series. The anime had a rocky beginning with mixed reviews and average animation. However, the series gradually began to pick up momentum and improved the animation quality, which was massively appreciated by fans. By the time of the Elf Reincarnation Arc, the series had become one of the biggest sensations among shonen enthusiasts. Unfortunately, creating a long-running series with decent pacing and minimum fillers is no easy task when the manga is also ongoing. But in Pierrot’s shift toward a seasonal format, Black Clover’s new anime return, alongside a year and a half’s worth of batch releases at its new Jump GIGA home.

In 2021, Pierrot concluded Black Clover’s weekly episodes after briefly introducing the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc, which is considered one of the best arcs in the series. However, even after waiting several years as the manga entered its final arc and transitioned to Jump GIGA, the studio didn’t announce an anime sequel until recently. Even though the 2023 film Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King takes place in the series’ world, it’s canonical only within the anime but not the manga. In terms of continuing the manga’s story, Black Clover’s new anime premiere will pick up where its predecessor left off

Black Clover’s Anime Sequel Release Window

Pierrot

While the exact release date hasn’t been revealed yet, the official YouTube channel of Crunchyroll shared a teaser with the appropriately ambiguous “Coming Soon” at the end, confirming we’ll have to wait for more details. Unfortunately, despite the anticipation that has been built up for four years, the details about the upcoming sequel are bare minimum.

For now, the anime’s return date is set to be announced at another date, with an optimistic 2026 return window (at best) for Black Clover’s new anime. The trailer doesn’t share any other information about the sequel or the spoilers, except a key visual of Asta in his Devil Union form. Pierrot also hasn’t revealed if the anime will resume its weekly schedule or if it will transition to a seasonal format.

What Will Happen in Black Clover’s Anime Sequel?

Pierrot

The anime adapted the Heart Kingdom Joint Struggle Arc while also setting up the premise of the series’ most intense arc, the Spade Kingdom Raid. Before the anime’s conclusion, we see the Magic Knights from the Clover Kingdom and mages from the Heart Kingdom preparing for an all-out assault on the Spade Kingdom. Their top priority is to save Yami Sukehiro and William Vangeance as well as stop the Dark Triad’s plan to open the door to the Underworld. The Dark Triad is a title given to the arc’s major villains, Dante, Vanica, and Zenon Zogratis, who are hosts for high-ranking devils, making them some of the strongest enemies anyone from the Clover or Heart Kingdoms has ever faced.

We will also witness the results of everyone’s diligent training, especially Asta and Yuno, who have improved by leaps and bounds. As the fight against the devils continues, the story will also explore Yuno’s powers, as the Magic Knight comes to terms with his identity as the Prince of the Spade Kingdom and avenges his father’s death. The anime adapted the manga until Chapter 270, and the Spade Kingdom Arc will continue until Chapter 331. However, since we don’t know the number of episodes in the upcoming sequel, there’s no guarantee that the anime will fully adapt the manga’s final arc.

Black Clover’s Manga Is Reaching Its Conclusion

SHUEISHA

The final arc of the manga commenced in Chapter 332, featuring the biggest plot twist in the series as the main villain finally reveals himself. The final arc began in 2022, and it may have been concluded a while ago had it not been for the magazine transition in 2023. Since GIGA releases seasonal issues, the story has yet to conclude its final fight, but we’re not that far from the grand finale. According to the latest Spring release, Lucius has unveiled his true form, and Asta and Yuno are the only ones left who can defeat the villain.

This will be the final showdown against the villain whose army of Paladins has already been defeated, and all that’s left is to strike him down. Although it’s a lot easier said than done, especially when his true powers go beyond the abilities of any mortal being. While the release date of the manga finale hasn’t been revealed yet, it may happen before the anime’s premiere. This will be better for the studio as they can focus on how to adapt the rest of the story going forward, without waiting for quarterly releases.