Black Clover Recruits One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen Creators and More for New Crossover

After years of endless waiting, Black Clover fans are finally getting their moment in the sun as the series is reportedly returning with a new season. This update has come after four whole years of silence from Pierrot and Shueisha, though fans could not be more relieved at the latest update, overdue as it may be. Having said that, Black Clover’s reported anime return just so happens to coincide with the manga’s 10th anniversary, and it seems like the celebrations don’t just end there.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to a recent post on X by @WSJ_manga, Black Clover will be comemorating ten whole years since its serialization in the upcoming Summer 2025 issue of Jump Giga, releasing on August 12th, 2025. While fans are already over the moon at the latest confirmation of Black Clover’s anime returning for a new season, fans are in for quite a treat with the series’ 10th anniversary celebrations too, as the upcoming Jump Giga issue is set to feature special anniversary art by beloved mangaka like Gege Akutami, Eiichiro Oda, and even Kohei Horikoshi, bringing Black Clover and it lovable cast to life in the distinctive art styles of Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece, and My Hero Academia.

Black Clover To Celebrate 10th Anniversary With Art by Oda, Akutami, and More

Black Clover will be commemorating its 10th Anniversary with multiple projects in Jump GIGA 2025 SUMMER.



1. Can Badges Lottery

2. A5 Clear Stand with Lead Color Page

3. Double-Sided Poster with Cover

4. 17 Special Mangaka lllustrations pic.twitter.com/jkPgKEYYT9 — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) July 3, 2025

Even taking into consideration Black Clover’s recent shift to Jump Giga, it’s hard to believe the manga has been running for ten long years already. In that sense. Black Clover has outlasted even big favorites like Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia, both of which wrapped up their respective stories within a week of each other around this time last year. That said, Black Clover is also inevatbly reaching the end of the line and it may not be long till fans finally see Asta actually become the Wizard King, which makes the anime return and the 10th anniversary celebrations all the more special as the series may not have many more major anniversaries ahead after this.

Coming to the crossover itself, it’s pretty exciting that Eiichiro Oda will be drawing a tribute to Black Clover, as while Tabata has previously drawn Luffy, this might just be the first time the mastermind behind One Piece will be drawing anything Black Clover-related. Oda has especially been surprising fans with stunning color spreads and volume covers as of late and it will be interesting to see what he comes up with for the anniversary art. It will be incredibly intersting to see Gege Akutami’s take on Black Clover, as Akutami’s art style is quite distinct from that of the latter.

As for Kohei Horikoshi, with My Hero Academia long wrapped up and with an abundance of time on his hands, Horikoshi has also been blowing fans away with stunning illustrations over the last year and there’s no doubt his tribute to Black Clover will not disappoint in the slightest. Nonetheless, it seems likee August 12th is shaping up to be a very special day for Black Clover fans.

Source: @WSJ_manga on X.