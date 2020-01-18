Attack On Titan Gives Status Update on Levi and Hange

The Survey Corps is having a rough go of things right now in the manga for Attack On Titan. With Eren Jaeger gaining the power of the Founding Titan, one would think that the Eldians would be on top of the world, finally having the ability to win the war against the nation of Marley. Unfortunately for the likes of Armin and Mikasa, Eren’s plan isn’t simply to win the way, but to take out all those who had no Eldian blood flowing through their veins, thereby committing genocide about the Marleyian people. Now, with things so dark, a bit of light shines through as we learn just what is up with Levi and Hange.

For those following along with the most recent chapters of Attack On Titan as it moves closer to its finale know just what’s been up with Levi and Hange recently, with Levi coming into contact with Zeke in an earlier installment. Having the Beast Titan captured in his human state, the Survey Corps captain believes that he has a new ace up his sleeve to transfer Zeke’s power to their own, but unfortunately, finds himself on the receiving end of a Thunder Spear explosion.

With Zeke escaping and coming into contact with his brother Eren, Levi is found by Hange, who creates a makeshift cart in an attempt to not only find the downed soldier some help, but get back into the fight. Coming across the “Cart Titan” and a Marleyian soldier, Hange assures the enemy that they’re no threat, with Levi still terribly injured following Zeke’s escape.

With Eren Jaeger having unleashed the power of the Founding Titan and taking control of the Titans within the walls, the Survey Corps is going to need every member it can get to stop this war, or to decide if they should!

