Dandadan Season 2 Follows the Best Trend From Season 1

Dandadan Thursdays are back! The first episode of Season 2 recently dropped on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix, and viewers are already obsessed with the three idiots’ (Momo, Okarun, and Jiji) next adventure. Season 1 of Science SARU’s Dandadan anime, which was released last October, was a major hit for several reasons. Fans loved the character writing, the animation, the unique tone and vibe of the series, and that unforgettable premiere episode with Turbo Granny and the Serpiko aliens. But the thing that truly took the internet by storm was Dandadan‘s OP.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There was a lot of pressure on Season 2 of Dandadan, not just to maintain the same quality as its predecessor, but to give fans another hit OP to bop along to before each episode. With Season 2, Episode 1 finally out, fans have witnessed that new OP for themselves… and we’ve got another banger on our hands.

Dandadan Season 2 Premieres Its Insane New OP

Creepy Nuts hasn’t returned for the show’s second season, with AINA THE END performing the new OP, “On The Way.” Many were concerned that the second OP would fall flat in comparison to its predecessor, as is often the way with anime OPs. However, Creepy Nuts’ “Otonoke” has some tough competition with the new song.

But it’s not just the actual song that’s wowing viewers. The opening credits sequence builds on the insane use of color and pop culture references from the iconic Season 1 OP, while giving audiences even more screensaver-worthy imagery to fall in love with. The credit sequence begins with Okarun walking through a dark tunnel with a flashlight, before cutting to the various characters performing unique dances to vibrant neon backgrounds. Trust us, you don’t want to skip this OP when new episodes of Dandadan Season 2 are released.

Dandadan Is Back With a Bang

Science SARU

Season 2 of Dandadan is one of the most anticipated releases of the Summer 2025 anime season, which is saying something considering how stacked this season is. Following the Season 1 finale, which left things on a major cliffhanger, Season 2 wastes no time diving straight into the action.

The new season has kicked off with the Cursed House and Evil Spirit arcs, two fan-favorite arcs from Yukinobu Tatsu’s manga. Without diving into spoilers, expect the next few episodes to be absolutely insane. New episodes of Dandadan are released weekly on Thursdays.