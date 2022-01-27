Attack On Titan Fan Calls Upon Mikasa with This Season 4 Cosplay

Attack On Titan has shifted the power structure in the battle between the nation of Marley and the island of Paradis, with Eren Jaeger seeking to use the power of the Founding Titan for his own goals. With Mikasa put into a difficult scenario where she must question whether Eren is friend or foe, one cosplayer has managed to bring the final season fit of the Scout Regiment soldier to life as the franchise created by Hajime Isayama moves ever closer to its grand finale.

With the latest episode of Attack On Titan, Mikasa and her friends have been backing Eren in his plot to harness the power of the Founding Titan, which constitutes the youngest Jaeger making contact with his brother Zeke. The Jaeger brothers’ plan has run into a snag, however, as Gabi was able to exact her revenge by unleashing a salvo that separated Eren’s head from his shoulders. With the Beast Titan managing to catch Eren’s head spiraling through the air, Eren and Zeke are transported to another realm wherein the power of the Founding Titan resides and new mysteries are set to be revealed in the last installments of the series.

Instagram Cosplayer Vamplettes shared this new take on the latest aesthetic of Mikasa, who was able to hit the scene with some improved technology thanks to the Marleyian deserters that are attempting to restore the Eldian Empire and have thrown their lot in with Eren as the new force known as the Jaegerists:

Currently, there are only a handful of episodes that are left as the second part of the final season, leaving many fans wondering if the series might come to a close with a third section of its fourth season, or if Studio MAPPA is working on a movie to wrap the anime adaptation of Hajime Isayama’s dark world. Considering how popular MAPPA’s own prequel film, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, currently is and the wild success of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, the final battle of Attack On Titan has the potential to be an epic scale film that will give Mikasa plenty to do without a doubt.

Which season had MIkasa's best look in Attack On Titan?