Attack on Titan Season 4 Drops New Mikasa Art Ahead of Comeback

It won’t be much longer before Attack on Titan returns to TV. The series is set to bring season four to fans in just a few days, but fans are feeling a sense of dread ahead of the comeback. Eren and his friends took a dark turn in season four before its midseason finale, so there is no telling what will happen to the leads next. Now, it is Mikasa getting the spotlight as Attack on Titan just dropped new art of the soldier to hype the anime’s return.

The artwork hit up social media today after fans found the poster on Attack on Titan‘s official site. As you can see below, the piece showcases Mikasa in her full gear, and she has several spears on hand for the battle ahead. From her expression alone, you can tell Mikasa means business which makes sense given everything season four has thrown at her.

I mean, just think about it for just a bit. Not only has the final season of Attack on Titan cost Mikasa some of her closest friends, but an all-out war is brewing on the horizon. Eren has defected with a coup in mind, leaving Mikasa and Armin to stop him. It seems Eren has gone full villain after spending seasons as a hero, so you can see why Mikasa is feeling ragged right now.

It won’t be long before season four delves into her struggles, so fans can look forward to her journey soon. It is hard to imagine Mikasa going against Eren in battle, but at this point, the lead has given her no choice. By taking the armed forces hostage, Eren has become humanity’s top enemy, and fans are sure the former hero has some nasty plans in mind for Marley.

If you need to catch up on Attack on Titan, the show is currently streaming the first half of season four on Crunchyroll and Funimation. The sites have the anime’s first three seasons available as well, so there is still time to binge the show ahead of its midseason premiere.

What do you think of this new look at Mikasa? Will you be tuning into Attack on Titan's midseason premiere…?