Attack on Titan Cosplay Shows Off Reiner’s Final Season Gear

Attack on Titan has had plenty of dark events take place in the war between the island of Paradis and the nation of Marley, but the final season has put all parties involved through the wringer. With Eren inheriting the power of the Founding Titan and using it to unleash a wall of Colossal Titans upon the world, a new Scout Regiment has been created to stop him, with Reiner being one of its new members. With most of the characters gaining new looks in season four, one cosplayer has brought Reiner’s fit to life.

This weekend’s Anime Japan has already focused on some major anime franchises including the likes of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Dr. Stone, The Rising of the Shield Hero, and RWBY to name a few. While fans wait to witness the panel that will see Studio MAPPA dive into the battle between the Eldians and Marleyians, speculation is running high as to whether or not the series will come to a close with a feature-length film, with the animation studio recently seeing some major success via Jujutsu Kaisen 0. Regardless of how Attack on Titan ends, fans should get ready for some big battles and even bigger casualties as the final adventure of the Survey Corps draws near.

Instagram Cosplayer Ahmed Assim 107 was able to perfectly replicate Reiner’s look in the fourth and final season of Attack on Titan, with the Armored Titan having to set aside his past grudges and team up with his former friends in the Scout Regiment in order to stop Eren’s plan of genocide for the world:

Reiner is a perfect example of the stress that the battle between the island of Paradis and the nation of Marley has had on the combatants within this never-ending skirmish. With Eren now being the main threat to the world at large, the new Founding Titan has become an enemy to all parties involved, save for his Jaegerists that believe that Jaeger’s plan will benefit them and create a real paradise for them and their families.

