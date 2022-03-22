Attack on Titan Season 4 Will Take a Break This Week

Attack on Titan made its return to television last winter, and the show is on the cusp of its finale. Season four promised to wrap up the show easily enough, and fans expected it would end before April rolled in. Now, that timeline has been scrapped by a special break, so Attack on Titan fans shouldn’t expect any new episode of the show to drop this weekend.

Reports confirmed Attack on Titan season four was planning a special break a while back, and it turns out the delay is here. The show is holding back episode 87 from its expected release on March 27th. The episode will now debut on April 3rd which pushes Attack on Titan into the spring cour.

As you can imagine, this absence will be felt keenly this weekend given how epic Attack on Titan‘s latest episode was. The show finally let Mikasa and her allies free as they began their plot to stop Eren and The Rumbling. Everyone from Connie to Annie and Armin was forced to fight soldiers they once called friends as the Yeagerists tried to subdue their rebellion. But as we all know, well – it isn’t easy to stop Mikasa once she puts her mind to it.

The action of episode 86 will bleed into the anime’s next release, so fans will have to wait until April to see how the transfer fares. In the meantime, netizens are now wondering when exactly season four will end. Many expected the show to shut down by March, but we have confirmed it will go into April at the least. Attack on Titan still has a lot of ground to cover as season four has plenty of chapters to adapt still. So as the fandom’s plea for updates grows louder, you can bet we will learn more about season four and its endgame before long.

What do you make of this upcoming break? Do you expect Attack on Titan will wrap season four with some extra episodes or maybe even a movie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.