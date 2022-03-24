Attack on Titan Cosplay Revives Ymir’s Scariest Look

Ymir might have only made her first appearance in the final season of Attack on Titan, but the Founding Titan has been working in the shadows since the power of the Titans first entered the world by Hajime Isayama thousands of years in the past of the Eldian race. With Eren Jaeger being granted the power of the Founding Titan, one cosplayer has decided to honor the Titan that started it all by creating a perfectly twisted take on the tragic young girl named Ymir.

Ymir was the first-ever Titan that was introduced to the world forged by creator Hajime Isayama, with the young Eldian girl inadvertently finding herself running into a twisted organism that granted her the power of a Titan. Finding herself enslaved to the Eldian king, not even death was able to grant her rest as she is shown assisting her descendants in reshaping their bodies once they were injured. With Eren and his brother Zeke able to transport themselves to the realm of the Paths where Ymir currently resides, the young girl is able to give her strength to Eren Jaeger, causing quite the problems for the world at large as the Rumbling has been unleashed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Instagram Cosplayer Yuji Hannah shared this unique take on Ymir, managing to capture the terrifying look of the unfortunate Eldian that was the first recipient of the power of the Titans, with the Founding Titan set to play a role in the grand finale of the series of Attack on Titan:

Currently, fans have been left wondering how the story of Attack on Titan will come to an end via Studio MAPPA’s anime, but the secret is sure to be revealed at Anime Japan, the major event taking place later this week. With the dark series set to have a panel at this convention, many fans are theorizing that the grand finale of the series will come about as a feature-length film, especially considering how popular anime films such as Demon Slayer: Mugen Train and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 have become.

What did you think of the tragic tale of Ymir in Attack on Titan? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVCOmedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.