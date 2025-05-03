Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Shares New Muichiro Look Ahead of Movie Premiere

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is now in the works on returning for a new Infinity Castle movie trilogy, and the anime is getting fans ready with a new look at Muichiro Tokito ahead of its debut. Demon Slayer ended the fourth season of the TV anime with the announcement that it was going to continue with not a new season as fans had expected, not with a new movie, but with a whole trilogy of new movies adapting the massive Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga series. As it gets ready to hit theaters later this year, it’s now time to prepare for the final battles to come.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will be hitting theaters with the first movie in this new trilogy starting in Japan later this Summer, and it will feature the final fights between the surviving Hashira and Muzan Kibutsuji’s Upper Rank demons. This naturally includes the Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito, who’s about to take a new starring role after the events of the Swordsman Village Arc back in Season 3, and you can check out a new poster showing off Muichiro ahead of the new movie below.

ufotable

What Is Muichiro’s Role in New Demon Slayer Movie?

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc gave fans a much better look at the Mist Hashira as Muichiro pushed himself to a new level against a powerful opponent, and he was one of the few fighters along with Tanjiro that unlocked their full Demon Slayer mark. Unlocking this power is why he and the other Hashira were training during the events of the Hashira Training arc, but he’ll be coming back to the spotlight as he readies to take on yet another powerful opponent in the new movies.

Each member of the Hashira ends up in a final battle against one of the Upper Rank, and all of these fights are explored through the duration of the massive arc from Gotoge’s original manga. Not every member of the Hashira makes it out alive, however, so fans are going to want to watch each of these movies very closely to see what comes from Muichiro and the others when they are thrown into their respective fights. Separated from one another through the titular Infinity Castle, it’s now time to put their skills to a very real test.

ufotable

When Does Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Come Out?

Distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment (outside of Japan), Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will first be hitting theaters across Japan on July 18th, and will be coming to theaters in the United States and Canada beginning on September 12th (and will also be available in IMAX and premium movie formats). This is going to be launched as the first movie in a planned trilogy of feature films coming to theaters, but the release windows for the other two films have yet to be announced as of the time of this publication.

As for what this new film will be about, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is teased as such, “With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.”