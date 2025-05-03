Black Clover Breaks Asta’s Heart With Twisted Family Reunion

Black Clover has returned with two new entries for its final arc this Spring, and the newest chapters of the series really broke Asta’s heart with one twisted family reunion. Black Clover‘s final arc has been returning each few months with new entries continuing through the final battles between the Magic Knights and Lucius Zogratis. While the chapters from earlier this year teased that the finale of this battle would finally be at hand as Asta and Yuno seemed to take down the villain, it was quickly proven to be far from the case as Lucius has even more tricks up his sleeve.

Black Clover has come back for two new chapters of the manga as part of a huge update for Spring 2025, and there are two huge new chapters bring the final battle to a twisted new stage. This starts with the reveal that the real Lucius had been hiding from the fight this entire time, and he’s got some dangerous power to showcase as he gets ready to join the fray in full. But this also reveals how evil Lucius truly is as he plays with Asta’s emotions with his own mother for a rather twisted reunion.

Lucius Reunites Asta With His Mom

Black Clover Chapter 379 sees Lucius return to the fight with a brand new form as the Lucius that Asta and Yuno had defeated before was just another clone. Lucius had been biding his time through the fight in order to tap into the Grimmoire Towers around the Clover Kingdom, and unleashes all of the magic within those Grimmoires in order to deal the most damage to Asta and Yuno yet. Naturally the two rivals refuse to give up despite the situation, but Lucius has a rather twisted way to really remove Asta from the equation.

As Asta is about to connect an anti-magic attack to Lucius’ real body, he suddenly stops in place. It’s revealed that Lucius fully revived Asta and Liebe’s mother Licita, and held her in front of the two of them. This stalls the two of them enough that Lucius is able to deal a major blow to Asta and take him out of the fight once more. It’s even worse in Liebe’s case as not only does he pause his union with Asta (and leaves Asta open for that attack), but seeing Licita likely shocked him in all sorts of other ways.

Asta’s Mother-Son Reunion Comes With a Dark Twist

There are several major dark twists to Asta and Licita’s reunion. Not only is Lucius just toying with Asta with what is likely just a recreation of his dead mother, but this is the first time that Asta will ever get to actually see her. This moment shakes him in a way that he likely wasn’t able to put together completely, but it’s Liebe who really feels the impact as he was the one who knew their mother personally. It’s why he decides he can’t cut her even if Asta’s Zetten ability wouldn’t cut her in the first place.

Asta’s Zetten only cuts through the magic of those he wants it to rather than his opponent themself, and Licita would have likely survived such an attack. But in this moment she’s cruelly used as a pawn. Whether it was an illusion or a full revival of her somehow, Liebe just couldn’t take the chance. Licita disappears just as quickly as she returns, and it further shows Lucius’ cruelty to a whole new kind of length. Now the question is how Asta can even recover from such a sinister reunion.