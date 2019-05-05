Attack on Titan Creator Addresses Marriage with an Unexpected Sketch

Attack on Titan is plenty busy these days with its manga and anime, but that doesn’t mean its creator is chained to a drawing board. In fact, it turns out Hajime Isayama found the time to get married a bit ago, and the artist just addressed his nuptials in a very appropriate way.

After all, he did draw himself and his new bride as Titans… and if that is not on-brand, then what is?

Recently, a card drawn by Isayama surfaced online, and fans were quick to translate its message penned by Isayama.

“Our marriage has received everyone’s sincere congratulations — we send our deepest thanks to you all. Our apologies that we could not show our gratitude to you personally. Because of everyone’s care, our ceremony has concluded, and now our lives together has finally begun peacefully,” the artist wrote.

“I am sure we will revisit our hometown and greet everyone in the future. Please take care of us.”

As you can see above, the artist included a sketch of himself and his wife as Titans. To the left, a Titan resembling Isayama can be seen with its hair parted and eyes narrowed. The other Titan is given wider eyes, and their face has a beauty mark centered right under their lips. In the front, two Survey Scouts can be seen zooming before the Titan couple, and fans are starting to wonder whether or not these Titans may actually appear in an upcoming chapter of Attack on Titan.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

