Attack on Titan Is Set to Achieve an Industry-First Landmark Honor

Attack on Titan has already collected many awards and accolades over the years, both at home and internationally, continuing its dominance in the entertainment world during its 10-year run in the past decade. And now, it has been confirmed that it will be honored as the first recipient of an award that aims to recognize and reward anime series that have defined the medium and taken it to new heights, all things that Hajime Isayama’s mammoth has managed to accomplish.

As confirmed by Crunchyroll, the Crunchyroll Awards‘ 9th annual event, which will begin on May 25th, 2025, will introduce a new award called the Global Impact Award. This award aims to recognize “visionary creators and groundbreaking works that have left an indelible mark on culture, history and the hearts of audiences around the world.” Attack On Titan, based on the manga of the same name by Hajime Isayama, will be the first anime series to be awarded, and given all it has achieved and accomplished, as well as the heights it reached, particularly in its last season, it cannot be understated how much of a perfect choice it was to choose this anime as the first recipient for the award.

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 to Present Attack on Titan with First Ever Global Impact Award pic.twitter.com/pbKgKU9YQ5 — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) May 21, 2025

Attack On Titan Makes History as the First Recipient of a New Crunchyroll Award

Year in and year out, Attack on Titan has collected nominations and awards across many different events. It has won many Crunchyroll awards already, was the first anime to be awarded an Astra TV Award for “Best Streaming Animated Series or TV Movie”, was nominated for many IGN Anime of the Year awards many years in a row, Animation of the Year for Tokyo Anime Award in 2014, and many, many more. This isn’t counting how it was one of the most watched anime of the past decade, and in history in general, and was popular enough to compete with some of the biggest TV series like Game of Thrones.

After giant humanoid creatures called Titans breach the outer wall of a human settlement, a young boy named Eren joins the military to fight back. Alongside his friends Mikasa and Armin, he trains to become part of an elite force dedicated to protecting humanity. As they face brutal battles and encounter increasingly intelligent Titans, the group uncovers secrets behind the Titans’ origins and the history of their walled world in one of the greatest epics and thrillers not just in anime but fiction in general.

It is not an overstatement that Attack on Titan was one of the anime that helped the medium become more popular and accepted, and with such stellar storytelling and production value, it was the perfect anime for anyone. This award is a great addition as it helps recognize those series that are instrumental in the history of anime, and it will hopefully shed light to other amazing genre-defining ones like Neon Genesis Evangelion, Naruto, The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya and many more in the coming years, but this was a perfect start and first awardee.