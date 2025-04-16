Attack on Titan Producer Hints That New Movies On The Way

Attack on Titan’s story might have finished in terms of creating new stories for Eren Jaeger and the Scout Regiment but Hajime Isayama’s franchise isn’t done yet. Most recently, Attack on Titan: The Last Attack was able to prove that the franchise still has gas in the tank in releasing a giant-sized film bringing the final battle of the anime to the silver screen. Recently, during the concert series Attack on Titan – The Official Concert – Beyond The Walls World Tour, series producer Tetsuya Kinoshita hinted at the idea that the Scout Regiment’s battles might be far from over in the future.

Attack on Titan’s Official Concert has been recently touring North America, kickstarting their worldwide performances earlier this month in Los Angeles, California. During one of the musicians’ first recreation of the anime soundtrack, the anime producer Tetsuya Kinoshita confirmed that the franchise has something brewing. Specifically, more films like The Last Attack are seemingly on the way, along with other projects set under the Survey Corps’ umbrella, “We plan to continue creating films like LAST ATTACK, concerts like this one, and various game collaborations moving forward.” While the future films haven’t been confirmed as to what material they will cover, bringing past moments from the lives of Eren, Armin, Mikasa, and Levi might make for a good cinematic endeavor.

What Would a New Attack on Titan Movie Look Like?

Crunchyroll / Sony Pictures Entertainment

Attack on Titan: The Last Attack was a compilation film that documented the fight between the new Founding Titan Eren Jaeger and his friends, placing the Scout Regiment into quite a tricky situation. As of the writing of this article, creator Hajime Isayama has been adamant that the franchise won’t receive a sequel and/or spin-off though this fact hasn’t stopped the mangaka from returning to his universe. Recently, Attack on Titan: Bad Boy acted as a prequel one-shot wherein Isayama returned to tell a story from Captain Levi’s past. While there might not be enough material from this tale to spawn a film, there are other Attack on Titan entries that might warrant a cinematic event.

Attack on Titan: Before The Fall was a prequel story released in 2011 from creator Ryo Suzukaze. Housing around sixty-four chapters in its manga, the spin-off takes place seventy years prior to the events of the main series, potentially setting the stage for multiple films should the franchise see fit. Despite the main story ending, the legacy of the anime franchise on the medium goes to show that fans are more than willing to dive right back into the nihilistic setting.

