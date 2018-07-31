‘Attack on Titan’ Preview Teases Historia’s Backstory

Attack on Titan‘s third season is only two episodes in so far, but it has already made some big changes to the series as it suddenly grows more intense and politically intriguing.

Episode 40 of the series is titled “Old Story” and promises to explore more of Historia’s past as she and the Survey Corps members learn who she truly is.

When Eren and Historia are kidnapped by episode’s end, Historia has a small reunion with her father Rod Reiss. Levi and Hange learn that the Reiss family is the true royal family in the kingdom, and now the show will explore what the really means. The more interesting part of the preview, however, is Erwin.

Something about hearing Historia’s major secret, and her past sparks something in him that gets him thinking about his own. Erwin has quickly become of the fan-favorite characters in the series, and now fans will learn a little bit more about the usually stern man who’s cooking up a mysterious plan all of his own.

If you’re curious about the series, Attack on Titan can be found in Japanese with English subtitles alongside the series’ release in Japan on Crunchyroll and Hulu. If you’re curious about an English dub release of the series, Funimation has confirmed the simuldub will begin in August. There will also be yet another opportunity to watch along with the English dub when it begins airing as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami block too.

But if you have yet to see it for yourself, the first episode of the season originally premiered during Anime Expo and a limited run in theaters to great response as well. Here’s what Comicbook.com’s Megan Peters had to say about the first episode in her review:

“If you can get through the premiere’s slow opening, Attack on Titan rewards fans with plenty of action at the end thanks to Captain Levi. Season Three has a lead-in worthy of the Survey Scouts, but its second episode has some serious responsibility to follow through on the action promised by the premiere’s ringing cliffhanger.”

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.