Attack on Titan Episode 59 Releases Synopsis

The third season of Attack on Titan is coming to a close. With the involvement of Wit Studio in the next season of this blockbuster anime smash still up in the air, this season finale may be even more important to fans than we had previously thought. With the secrets of the Titans and the outside world finally brought to bare, the last episode of this season is sure to reveal even more secrets and give us a look into what the series has in store with its fourth season.

Attack On Fans Twitter released the synopsis for the episode that will bring season three of Attack on Titan to a close:

Episode 59’s summary is revealed! 🔥🔥🔥 “The truth outside the walls and the identity of the Titans were revealed. Historia and army officers who knew it made a decision. And Eren was thinking about what is outside the walls…”https://t.co/vakCbcBU5h pic.twitter.com/AuYSEsjuFM — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) June 26, 2019

This season has been simultaneously gut-wrenching and life affirming for the Survey Corps and our main protagonists. Every win came at a heavy cost for Eren, Mikasa, Armin, Levi, Hange, and the rest of the soaring soldiers as they attempted to defeat the Titans and learn more about the nation of Marley. Whether the next installment of the series with season four will see the remnants of humanity within the walls take the fight to Marley is yet to be seen, but we’re sure fans will wait with bated breath for the next release of episodes.

With all the secrets revealed in this third season, we’re sure that the upcoming fourth will highlight some amazing Titan battles and continue moving forward toward the series’ ultimate conclusion.

How did you feel about Attack on Titan's third season? Was it your favorite batch of episodes to date for the series?

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.