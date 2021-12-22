Attack on Titan Trailer Shares First Look at Eren vs. Reiner Rematch

Attack on Titan will be returning for the second half of its fourth and final season, and the newest trailer for its return gave fans a first look at the big rematch between Eren Yeager and Reiner Braun! The first half of the final season showed a much different side to Reiner as fans got to see how he operated in his home territory of Marley, but at the same time Eren was brewing some kind of plan as well. This ended with a much anticipated clash between the two, but it was far from the only time we were going to see them come to blows with one another.

If left things on a huge cliffhanger as Eren was making his move with a new faction made up of people who wanted to listen to him specifically, and this made him an enemy of not only the invading Marley but those in Eldia as well. Reiner was getting ready to Titan up with the final moments of the midseason finale, and the trailer for the new episodes has shared the first look at the fight the two of them will be getting into pretty quickly. You can check out the new trailer for Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 2 below:

When Attack on Titan does return for the next part of the final season, it will be kicking off with Episode 76 of the series overall. Titled “Judgement,” this new episode will see the three different sides of the conflict clash as the anime readies for its final climax. Fans are wondering how much of the manga’s ending this new season will cover, but we’ll be finding out soon enough as the new episodes will be kicking off the Winter 2022 anime season.

Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 2 releases in Japan on January 9th, and will be streaming with Crunchyroll and Funimation for international fans. The new episodes are described as such, “It’s been four years since the Scout Regiment reached the shoreline, and the world looks different now. Things are heating up as the fate of the Scout Regiment—and the people of Paradis—are determined at last. However, Eren is missing. Will he reappear before age-old tensions between Marleyans and Eldians result in the war of all wars?”

