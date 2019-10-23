Attack On Titan Fan Just Made the Series Simple with One Handy Summary

Are you missing out on the hard hitting, nihilstic action of Attack On Titan? Are all your friends talking about the wildly popular anime franchise but you haven’t caught up on the adventures of Eren Jaeger and the rest of the members of the Survey Corps? One Titan fan has you covered as they give an insanely well detailed synopsis of all the events that have taken place during the franchise, in both the past and the present, filling you in on the events that have happened before Attack On Titan takes its final bow before ending its run in both the manga and the anime.

Reddit User H-K_47 created an intricate Attack On Titan synopsis that breaks down the entire time line of the franchise, following the events of the story long before the arrival of Eren and the story beats that took place during the numerous installments of the series afterward:

Attack On Titan is ramping toward its conclusion in both the manga and the anime, with the latter taking place later next year with the fourth and final season of the series. In the manga, the war between Marley and Eldia rages on with Eren and his brother Zeke using their Titan abilities to travel into the past and actually make their presence known with the residents they come into contact with, including Eren’s father Grisha and the first Titan, Ymir. If nothing else, the final installments of Attack On Titan will continue to hold the same level of horror and nihilism that has been seen throughout the series.

With Eren Jaeger taking a much darker path as the series continues, it will be very interesting to see if we get a happy ending for Attack On Titan or if the ending of the series will be just as dour as its entirety up to this point.

What has been your favorite moment in the Attack On Titan franchise? What are you hoping to see before the series finally calls it quits? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and all things Titans!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.