Godzilla And Marvel Have Created The Ultimate Kaiju Fusion

Godzilla and the Marvel Universe have been meeting quite often in recent months. Most recently, the King of the Monsters has butted heads with the likes of Marvel’s First Family, The Fantastic Four, and the green goliath known as The Incredible Hulk. As the world’s most popular kaiju prepares to battle against Marvel’s X-Men, the Amazing Spider-Man, and the entirety of the universe, new covers are arriving that re-imagine the titan. In a hilarious new cover, Godzilla has been given a rough new exterior that makes him look like he would fit right into the Baxter Building as the kaiju crossover marches on.

So far, Godzilla has seen some wild fusions so far in this Marvel crossover. To start, King Ghidorah was made into a herald of Galactus in the crossover issue of Godzilla Vs. The Fantastic Four. In an effort to fight against the three-headed dragon, the Silver Surfer’s power was transferred to the lizard king where a new Godzilla was born. On the flip side, Godzilla Vs. Hulk saw the kaiju given a gamma boost, creating a Godzilla Hulk that was able to easily dispatch the titan known as Hedorah. For an upcoming variant cover, it seems that the King of the Monsters has been bombarded by cosmic rays as he has grown rock skin to make him look a little more like the ever-loving blue-eyed Thing.

The Ever-Loving Blue-Eyed Godzilla

The upcoming comic book Godzilla Destroys The Marvel Universe, the project doesn’t just see the lizard king taking on some of the comic world’s biggest heroes. The crossover will also involve some wild variant covers with one of said art pieces seeing Godzilla given the Thing’s rocky exterior. With the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Fantastic Four: First Steps arriving in theaters this summer, this seems like the perfect time for all of these heroes and this kaiju to collide.

Godzilla’s Marvel Clash

Earlier this year, crossover writer Gerry Duggan shared his thoughts on taking on this titanic project, breaking down Godzilla’s rampage in Marvel’s New York, “Godzilla was as important to me as Marvel Comics growing up. My father enjoyed watching baseball on TV, and I would root for rain outs so the NYC stations would run a Godzilla movie. When I discovered that Godzilla had appeared in the Marvel Universe, I obsessively collected every issue. I can’t believe how lucky I am to be contributing to the tradition of Godzilla rampaging in the Marvel Universe. This is the very biggest event of the summer, and everyone is getting in on the action. Javier Garrón is doing the very best work of his career, and this will be an immortal comic book. Get ready to run for your life this July!”

