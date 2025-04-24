Kagurabachi Takes Over Shibuya to Hype Latest Milestone

Kagurabachi has been hitting milestones and having new achievements ever since it began in 2023, and it has achieved another one that continues to prove why it is the next manga that will carry Shonen Jump on its back for the next few years to come. To celebrate this new milestone, it will be plastered all over one of Japan’s busiest locations for promotion, as well as shops in multiple locations soon.

The official X (formerly Twitter) account of Kagurabachi has confirmed that within just 7 volumes, the manga has managed to reach 2.2 million copies in circulation, with digital sales included. This is an extremely impressive achievement and puts it among the legendary and best-selling manga. For the occasion, new posters of the series will be plastered all over Shibuya starting April 8th until May 4th. Furthermore, there will be a pop-up shop in Kyushu, Kanto and Kansai from June 2025 until August 2025.

Kagurabachi by Takeru Hokazono has reached 2.200.000 copies in circulation with 7 volumes.



Series will be posting newly designed posters all over Shibuya from April 28th to May 4th.



Also, a Pop-Up Shop will be held in Kanto, Kansai and Kyushu from June to August 2025. pic.twitter.com/3VOBj7ht7L — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) April 24, 2025

Shueisha Is All-In For Kagurabachi

This news comes shortly after the reveal of the series’ latest volume cover, and in just a few days, the sales figure for the first week of Kagurabachi volume 7 will be made public. For reference, My Hero Academia had about 2.8 million copies in circulation in its first 7 volumes, Jujutsu Kaisen had about 2.2 million, and Chainsaw Man (which had one of the strongest starts) had 2.8 million. As you can see, Kagurabachi shows signs of being one of the best-selling manga in the next few years, and its popularity is only growing.

Shonen Jump cover art for Kagurabachi’s first anniversary

Kagurabachi’s Anime Is Not Far Off at This Point

Kagurabachi has taken Shonen Jump by storm, and it is currently one of its most popular series despite only being around for a year and a half. However, what it truly needs to pop off and go global is a good anime adaptation that elevates the source material and does the cinematic and blood-pumping action scenes justice. While there is no news about whether there will be an anime soon, there are rumors from highly reputable sources that claim there is progress behind the scenes, and given how Shueisha executives have praised and promoted the series, fans can expect an anime in a couple of years.

It has been reported by Toyo Keizai that Kagurabachi by Takeru Hokazono will be adapted by the joint collaboration of Studio CyGames and Shochiku. Much to the shock of fans who expected bigger studios that have a more impressive portfolio, like Pierrot and Mappa, to win the bid for the series, this is great news as this joint venture allows the smaller studio to dedicate itself fully to the anime. A good example is Mushoku Tensei by Studio Bind, and it looks amazing. While an official anime announcement for Kagurabachi might take some time, fans can be sure that the series is in the works and that Hokazono’s hit will come to screens sooner rather than later.

