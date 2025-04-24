Me & Roboco Expands Its Hilarious Shonen Jump Crossover Multiverse in New Promo

The release of a new Me & Roboco, Shonen Jump’s current gag manga, is always a treat and something that is highly anticipated among fans. This is because the volume covers always parody another manga series, continuing or finished, or whether it’s a Shueisha manga or not. This unique aspect makes the series that much more endearing and is, without a doubt, one of the reasons why it has the attention of its readers. While other manga might reference other series in the volume covers, Me & Roboco does it with every single one.

May is a month where many of Shonen Jump and its sister publications reveal new volumes for many of their series. The Elusive Samurai, Ultimate Exorcist Kiyoshi, Astro Royale, Kagurabachi, and now Me & Roboco have unveiled their new illustrations for the new volumes, and while they are all stunning, the gag manga’s is a stand-out. It has recreated the first volume cover of the recently concluded Undead Unluck, written and illustrated by Yoshifumi Tozuka. From the pink, blue, and black color scheme to the poses of Andy and Fuuko, this homage continues to expand Me & Roboco‘s tradition of paying homage and simultaneously parodying hit manga.

Me and Roboco just did one huge chapter full of Undead Unluck references pic.twitter.com/oTLQOlK7h4 — siv (@tuhsiv) December 1, 2024

Me & Roboco Has Shouted Out Other Of The Biggest Manga

This is not the first time the comedy series has referenced Undead Unluck. The protagonist, Roboco, made an impersonation of Andy early into the series, in chapter 15, to be exact. Furthermore, the manga recently released a chapter that was full of Undead Unluck references. Chapter 212, titled Undead Unluck & Roboco, as one can guess, contained hilarious nods to the series that included puns, quotes and scenes from the battle shonen. This chapter was most likely to usher out the long-running series that was set to end a month later.

Just the previous volume, the series recreated a volume of the hit series, Detective Conan by Gosho Aoyama, which is one of the longest-running manga ever. Other series that it parodied are One Piece, Naruto, Hunter x Hunter, Toriko, Sakamoto Days, Doraemon, Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia, Chainsaw Man, Yu Yu Hakusho and many big hitters. The series is still growing strong, and it will continue to reference other giant series, hopefully, with ones that have not been parodied yet, like Bleach and more.