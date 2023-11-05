Attack on Titan Adapts the Manga's Harrowing 'Baby' Scene in Finale

Attack on Titan has finally come to a close. Years after its manga wrapped, the hit Attack on Titan anime has released its final update. The finale has been out for nearly 24 hours now, and fans are still reeling over its intense story. From start to finish, the final episode of Attack on Titan left fans shaken, and one scene featuring an innocent baby left more than a few fans in tears.

So be warned! There are major spoilers for Attack on Titan below. Read on with caution.

If you have tuned into the final episode of Attack on Titan, you must know the scene in question. The Rumbling made its devastation known in the first half of Attack on Titan's anime finale, but it only got worse the other day. The second half of Attack on Titan's finale made sure to drive home The Rumbling's inhumanity. Countless of innocent civilians were killed under Eren's order, but even in the midst of such horror, humanity did its best to prevail with one child.

As you can see here, Attack on Titan's final episode features a scene with a swaddled baby is caught in a crowd of evacuees. All of the adults are trying to escape The Rumbling, but they run into a cliff. As the titans advance, the civilians are pushed off the cliff to their deaths, but one mother refuses to let her baby die with her. In a last attempt to save her son, the mother crowd surfs her baby before she plummets, and the helpless adults carry on the same.

While scores of innocent men and women are being killed, they stick to their humanity. The adults surf the baby forward to presumed safety in a truly harrowing scene. Despite the world ending around them, the Marley civilians do their best to save a helpless baby, and the scene says all you need to know about mankind.

Attack on Titan is no stranger to tense moments, but this one takes the cake for some. War is the ugliest thing in our world. Even with that in mind, Attack on Titan has proven how powerful the persecuted can be, and this baby reminded a horde of adults this before they were killed.

If you want to revisit the Attack on Titan anime in light of this big finale, the show is easier to watch than ever. You can find Attack on Titan streaming everywhere from Hulu to Crunchyroll. And as for the manga, Hajime Isayama's series can be read in print or through the K MANGA app.

