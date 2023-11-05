Attack on Titan Final Episode Goes Viral Over an IRL Funeral

Attack on Titan just released its final episode, and it is going viral after fans held a real-world funeral for Eren.

Attack on Titan has overtaken the anime fandom in just about every way. After more than a decade on the air, Attack on Titan brought its anime to a close the other day. The special brought Eren Yeager front and center as fans watched his journey wrap. Of course, the big finale put Attack on Titan at the forefront of social media, and one group of fans is going viral now after celebrating the final episode with a real-world funeral.

So be warned! There are spoilers below for Attack on Titan. Read on with caution!

The whole thing began on Weibo as the user 跳海大院 caught the eye of fans. The profile gathered a group of Attack on Titan fans who were eager to mark the end of the anime. As such, the Weibo user filmed an impeccable short detailing a funeral procession... for Eren.

Yeah, you read that right. Attack on Titan fans held a real-world funeral for Eren Yeager. Talk about celebrating the final episode of Attack on Titan, right?

THEY HELD A FUNERAL FOR EREN??!



cr. 跳海大院 pic.twitter.com/Nk7u0FmaDh — 🌻 (@dreaisdoomed) April 20, 2021

As you can see above, the impressive short shows a funeral procession in the wilderness as it is led by a man carrying Eren's photo. The leader is joined by a slew of anime fans dressed in suits, and they are all carrying black umbrellas. As the clip goes on, we can see the party gather to bid Eren farewell with a full-blown funeral, and it is honestly a feat.

Of course, it is hardly surprising to see Eren honored like this. When it comes to anime, Attack on Titan holds a special place with fans. The show helped reignite an interest in anime across the globe when it launched more than ten years ago. Despite hiatuses and studio changes, Eren has been the face of Attack on Titan since day one. His death in the anime's final episode shocked many, but his legacy most certainly lives on. This IRL funeral proves that truth with ease, and Attack on Titan's fame will only grow from here as it joins other completed classic series.

What do you think about this real-world tribute to Attack on Titan? Have you checked out the anime's final episode yet? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!