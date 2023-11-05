Attack on Titan Shares Final Opening, Ending Themes: Watch

Attack on Titan has officially brought its anime to an end with the final episode airing over the weekend, and the anime has released the opening and ending theme songs for the final chapters! Attack on Titan's anime ended its run ten years since the anime first aired overseas, and the final episode was one of the most anticipated events of the year overall. The final special episode ended up clogging up streaming services when it had released outside of Japan due to fans flocking to the new episode, and thankfully the response seems to have been good for how it all ended.

What helped in these matters was the new opening and ending themes for Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS, which carried over between both of the specials. This included the new opening theme titled "Saigo no Kyojin (The Last Titan) as performed by a returning Linked Horizon, and you can check it out in action in the video above. The ending theme is titled "Itterasshai (see you later) as performed by Ai Higuchi, and you can check it out below.

How to Watch Attack on Titan Final Episode

Running for 85 minutes in total and adapting the final chapters of Hajime Isayama's original manga, Crunchyroll and Hulu are now streaming Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2 in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS and Southeast Asia. You can catch up with Attack on Titan's entire anime run with Crunchyroll as well if you wanted to take this chance to see what all the fuss is about.

The anime's final slate of episodes were broken apart across multiple years and parts before the release of this final episode, so as for what to expect from this grand finale, Crunchyoll teases Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS as such, "The fate of the world hangs in the balance as Eren unleashes the ultimate power of the Titans. With a burning determination to eliminate all who threaten Eldia, he leads an unstoppable army of Colossal Titans towards Marley. Now a motley crew of his former comrades and enemies scramble to halt his deadly mission, the only question is, can they stop him?"

How did you like Attack on Titan's final episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!