Attack On Titan: MAPPA Finally Shares Its Take on Erwin

Commander Erwin was a pillar of strength within the ranks of the Scout Regiment, dying tragically during the third season of Attack on Titan. While Erwin won’t be returning from the grave and never held the power of a Titan himself, Studio MAPPA took the opportunity to dive into the past and give viewers their first unique take on the best friend to Levi and the former head of the Survey Corps. With Armin essentially being saved from death instead of Erwin, the current Colossal Titan has quite a lot of responsibility now resting on his shoulders.

Commander Erwin was a major part of Attack on Titan for its first three seasons, rallying the Scout Regiment and working to decipher the mysteries of their world. Erwin unfortunately was never able to learn about what world lie beyond the seas, having died as a result of the assault created by Zeke Jaeger, aka the Beast Titan. With Armin being chosen to live and inherit the power of the Colossal Titan instead of Erwin, it now places the best friend of Eren and Mikasa into a seriously tough position as he has to pull the slack that remains as a result of Erwin no longer leading the Survey Corps. Needless to say, Armin is having a rough go of things.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter User Lady Belleelmore shared the captured image of MAPPA’s take on Commander Erwin, traveling to the past before the Scout Regiment leader died in combat while protecting the citizens of Paradis from a combined assault by the Beast Titan Zeke, the ARmored Titan Reiner, and the Colossal Titan Bertholdt:

The man, the legend, the myth himself: Erwin Smith drawn by Mappa. #shingeki pic.twitter.com/D50BtZM6wd — Belleelmore (@LadyBelleelmore) February 27, 2022

Attack on Titan’s final season only has a few episodes left before the second half of the fourth season draws to a close, though the television series from MAPPA is slated to have a major presence at this month’s Anime Japan, with a special panel that is set to arrive before the season finale. While details of what will be revealed have yet to hit the headlines, many fans are left thinking that Attack on Titan might be preparing to confirm that its story will end with a feature-length film, translating the final battle of the Scout Regiment to the silver screen.

Which version of Erwin Smith do you prefer between MAPPA and Wit? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.