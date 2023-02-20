Attack on Titan: Final Season Poster Hypes Its Top Stars

Attack on Titan is counting down the days until its return, and fans are heading up that charge online. After all, the anime is slated to hit television once more in March with the first half of its series finale. This means all eyes are on Eren as the protagonist's era is coming to an end. And now, a new poster for the final season is out hyping the top stars of Attack on Titan.

As you can see below, the artwork comes courtesy of NHK. The network, which has aired Attack on Titan for years, recruited the series for an ad campaign in Japan. The promo mingles Eren's apocalyptic world with modern-day Tokyo, and you can see how the two worlds blend.

New Attack on Titan illustration pic.twitter.com/hOKj651U9i — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) February 20, 2023

After all, a terrifying Titan can be seen looming over an office building in this shot, and it makes Eren look horrifying. His Founding Titan is way scarier than the Colossal Titan from season one if you ask us. And thanks to this shot, we can see how Eren has somehow twisted his morals far enough to become the world's next colossal threat.

Of course, there are those standing against Eren. If you are caught up with the anime, you will know the former hero is being hunted by his friends. Mikasa and Armin are gunning for Eren in hopes of stopping the renegade. The pair are joined by humanity's strongest soldier in this poster, and Levi is rocking several bandages over his face. And of course, there are others helping the trio out in the anime.

Soon, we will get to see more of Eren and Mikasa as Attack on Titan nears its release. The show is set to return in Japan on March 4th before the series finale's second part drops later this year. So if you need to brush up on the anime, the show is currently streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll.

What do you think of this latest bit of Attack on Titan art? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.