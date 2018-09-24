‘Attack on Titan’ Reveals a Former Founding Titan User

Attack on Titan‘s Founding Titan ability is one that commands the other Titans, and the third season revealed that the power was initially meant to be passed down through the real royal family, the Reiss family.

With a flashback looking into Kenny’s life, fans were introduced to a previous Founding Titan power user in Uri Reiss, who Frieda (and Eren) eventually inherited their power from.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As Kenny was close to dying, he thought to himself about his life and his obsession with the Power of the Titans. After failing to kill Uri Reiss, he ends up becoming a strange ally with him because of Uri’s compassion. Kenny took notice of Uri’s nonviolent ways, and wondered why he got that way. Uri seemed to care about peace and humanity, but he never used his power to stop the Titan invasion either.

Kenny saw into Uri’s kind heart, and wondered if the Power of the Titans made him compassionate. It’s why on his death bed he had considered using the power on himself. But in the end, he realized that once Frieda received the power and touted the same empty lessons, Kenny came to the conclusion that holding that power was no life at all.

The Founding Titan ability confirms a complete rewrite of the user’s personality. Frieda acted hollow after she received the power, and it was the same for Uri. Rod Reiss mentioned that Uri had changed after he had absorbed the Founding Titan power, and fans see it reflected off of Kenny in the latest episode.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. The series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017, and it’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.