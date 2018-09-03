‘Attack on Titan’ Reveals A Major Change to Historia

Attack on Titan has flipped its entire world upside down with major political revelations, and Historia Reiss has been trapped in the center of it all this entire time. So how does she feel about everything?

When confronted with a major decision about her future, Historia has undergone a major change that will have an effect on her decision making going forward.

Badass Historia pic.twitter.com/2stlXfOgw0 — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) September 3, 2018

When her father proposes that she inject herself with the Titan serum and devour Eren in order to absorb his Founding Titan power (and the knowledge of the history of the world), Historia rejects this notion. She originally agreed to the idea when her father told her that she could use her Titan power to be rid of the Titans forever and save humanity, but things changed the more her father spoke.

Eren pleads to Historia to eat him and save humanity, and this gets Historia to rethink the situation and remember what Christa said about wanting Historia to live her own life and make her own decisions. In this moment, she realizes that her father simply wants to use her and essentially end her life. Living for someone else’s wishes clashes with Historia’s wants, and she refuses to become the “God” her father says she’ll be.

She realizes the Reiss family is condemned to death when they accept the Titan power, and then knocks her father to the ground. Sick of him telling her to do it, she rejects the idea completely and breaks his back in the process. She decides to free the imprisoned Eren, and vows to destroy everything.

She doesn’t care about the Titans, she doesn’t care about humanity. She just wants to live. In this vow, Historia ceases to become the meek person stepped on throughout her life and decides to destroy the old ways. The Reiss family could’ve stopped the Titans any time they wanted, and now Historia’s going to be sure they do.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. The series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017, and it’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save.