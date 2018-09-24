‘Attack on Titan’ Kills Off A Major Villain

Attack on Titan‘s third season has been no stranger to change, and this includes major deaths as the mysteries of this Titan embedded world have started to come to light. After teasing a Titan transformation, the series revealed other plans for the season’s new villain.

After being on Levi and the Survey Corps’ trail for the majority of the third season, the mysterious Kenny Ackermann has officially been killed off of the series.

When Rod Reiss transformed into a giant, disgusting new Titan, it lead to the collapse of the crystal cavern Kenny and his squad were in. Although Eren managed to save the Survey Corps from this collapse thanks to a new hardening Titan power, the same couldn’t be said for Kenny and his team.

The collapse completely wiped out Kenny’s Anti-Personnel Squad, but he was able to escape. He wasn’t unscathed in the least as the escape left him with severe burns and wounds. He sat under a tree, and it’s here that Levi watched him die. There was a tease that he would potentially use a vial to save himself with the Power of the Titans, but in the end he refused.

A flashback revealed Kenny’s troubled rise to military power, beginning with a strange friendship with Uri Reiss (who had the Power of the Titans before Frieda) and leading to his eventual command of the Anti-Personnel Squad. He had seen up close how the Power of the Titans changed those who wielded it, and wondered for himself if it were worth the trouble.

But in the end, on his deathbed, he refuses the serum and gives it to Levi. The two share an intimate moment, and Kenny dies there on the spot. Though he wasn’t in the third season for long, he made a huge impact on Levi. The death scene even went without backing music in order to further emphasize just how big of a death it is.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. The series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017, and it’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character,Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.