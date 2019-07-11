Did Attack on Titan Really Just Kill That Main Character?

Attack on Titan has done some crazy things over the years, and fans have only been able to watch in awe at what artist Hajime Isayama has done. After more than 110 chapters, the bloody series is nearing is climax, but Attack on Titan has more surprises still. Now, the manga seems to have dropped its biggest surprise yet, and fans are wondering how the series can come back from its latest death.

So, you’ve been warned! There are major spoilers below for Attack on Titan chapter 119!

Recently, Attack on Titan put out a new chapter, and it was there fans met up with a growing war. Marley and Paradis are feuding in their final battle as the latter country has come under ambush. With Zeke crippled, it is up to Eren to reunite with his half-brother to cause the ever-mysterious Rumbling, but the manga kept as much from happening this past chapter.

After killing dozens if not hundreds, Zeke made way for Eren to reach him, but Gabi Braun was not about to let the pair do what they want. The girl armed herself with a rifle at last minute and decapitated Eren with a devastating blow. However, fans are not yet convinced the protagonist is dead.

Despite having turned into a villain as of late, Eren is still the lead character of Attack on Titan, and one of its most recognizable faces. His death would be a total gamechanger to the series, but fans are thinking his Titan powers might of saved him. The only known way to kill a Titan is by cutting them in the nap, and this goes for Titan Shifter. If you can sever their nape or damage them badly enough, their regenerative powers cannot save them. This is why Eren’s decapitation has caused so many fuss, but fans cannot help but wonder if Eren’s Hammer Titan powers could save him or even his latent Founding Titan.

Knowing the series, fans are sure Isayama would actually kill Eren with good cause, so readers are unsure whether to believe in his apparentl death. Still, one thing is for sure and that is how greatly Gabi’s attack will impact the manga’s final chapter. The young girl has proven the Titan Shifter can be taken down, but fans are not still sure if they want Eren to be subdued or not.

So, do you think Attack on Titan actually killed its main character or…?

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.