Attack On Titan Teases Gabi’s Future Significance

Attack On Titan is moving closer to the final story of Eren Jaeger, the Survey Corps, and the Titans that have been menacing the world for so long. With Eren in a brand new place of power, the Survey Corps are attempting to figure out what steps come next and whether they should be turning against their one time friend.

Though the final chapters of the series have introduced a slew of new characters on both the Marley and Eldia fronts, perhaps none are bigger than Gabi, the cousin of Reiner and the one time inheritor of the Armored Titan power. As the latest installment dropped, Gabi finds herself reacting to the terror descending upon her world and the series seems to be promising an important role for her moving forward.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gabi was introduced as the cousin of Reiner, with her fated role originally supposed to be that of the new Armored Titan. Obviously, things have gone a little differently for Gabi and the people of Marley since Eren and the Survey Corps arrived. Gabi’s major move recently was delivering a nearly fatal blow to Eren Jaeger, hitting him with a sniper round that took his head clean off his body. Luckily for Eren, the Founding Titan powers kicked in and he not only survived, but thrived.

So where does the story see Gabi now? Hearing of Falco’s “kidnapping” by Connie, who is looking to restore his mother via having her eat Falco and inherit the power of the Jaw Titan, Gabi is attempting to save the young boy by any means necessary. With Eren’s proclamation in place to kill anyone that doesn’t have Eldian blood flowing through their veins, her task has become that much more difficult and we are crossing our fingers that all parties involved in this rescue mission make it out alive.

How do you see the upcoming conflict between Connie and Gabi going down? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Titans!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save.