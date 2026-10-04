10 Best Anime to Watch on Netflix in October 2026

The Fall 2026 anime season is finally here as fans are already set to welcome the new shows. It’s the final quarter of the year, and it’s going to be the biggest one thanks to the return of major shows such as The Apothecary Diaries, Black Clover, and more. Just like every other season, Netflix will be expanding its library with newer shows for fans in the U.S. As the largest streaming platform in the world, Netflix has been venturing into the anime industry for the past few years. There’s no doubt that when it comes to anime, Netflix’s library isn’t nearly as expansive as Crunchyroll’s.

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However, the streaming giant focuses on more unique and original shows and films rather than having a bunch of anime that the viewers wouldn’t want to watch. Since the Fall 2026 season has only just begun, the platform has already shared a lineup for this month. However, the lineup isn’t that expansive, and some of them will be releasing weekly episodes, which isn’t ideal for those who want to binge. With the start of a new month, a brand new watchlist is just as necessary if you want to unwind during the breaks, especially the weekends. These anime series and movies will be perfect for you to watch this October.

10) My Happy Marriage

Image Courtesy of Kinema Citrus

October is an exciting month for My Happy Marriage fans since the anime is returning with three special episodes. Although there hasn’t been a confirmation for a third season yet, these special episodes are more than enough to keep fans intrigued for a while. All three special episodes will land on the platform on October 25th, but before that, you can catch up with the first two seasons. The first season premiered in July 2023, and it immediately became a fan favorite thanks to its gorgeous animation, captivating story, and intriguing characters.

However, the story in Season 2 gets even more intense as it focuses on Miyo, who comes to terms with her identity as a Usuba and the Dream Sight Maiden. Not only has she gained more confidence thanks to the support of those around her, but she’s also able to use her ability quite well. The latest season was a roller coaster of emotions, with the couple facing several challenges as they find themselves in the middle of politics and power struggles

9) Blue Box

Image Courtesy of Telecom Animation Film

Blue Box is yet another beloved series that returned this month with a second season. While the anime sequel premiered on October 4th, it will only release weekly episodes. The new season has only just premiered, and it’s already generating quite a lot of hype on social media. While fans await more episodes from the series, it’s the perfect time to catch up with the first season, which became a fan-favorite show after its premiere in October 2024. Written and illustrated by Kouji Miura, the anime quickly captured fans’ hearts with its engaging blend of sports and romance and beautiful animation.

The story follows first-year Taiki Inomata, who rushes to his high school gym every morning to catch a glimpse of his crush, Chinatsu Kano. She is a second-year student and already a star player on the girls’ basketball team, which is all the more reason Taiki believes she’s way out of his league. While he was only happy to see her every day from a distance, things begin to change when Chinatsu moves into his house temporarily after her parents move overseas for work.

8) Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Image Courtesy of Netflix

After making fans wait for four years, this sci-fi hit is all set to return with a new season on October 20th. While there are still a few days before the anime releases new episodes, you can catch up with the first season on Netflix. After a successful debut, the story will continue to explore the animated world of Night City. We can also expect the series to flesh out the universe that first started with CD Projekt Red’s video game, Cyberpunk 2077. Although the first season had a fairly conclusive ending, fans can expect the story to head towards a new direction in the sequel.

Additionally, the anime won’t only focus on Night City’s residents and this futuristic setting, but the Edgerunner class will make a return. Instead of centering around David, an aspiring Edgerunner, the second season focuses on a character named Weak Kingsley, who has long since become a legend of Night City. Weak has been living mostly without the technology that brought him to the top of the food chain. Furthermore, the trailer teases that he will be dragged back into the world he once left behind, leading many to wonder if he’ll face the same tragic ending that David experienced in season one.

7) Perfect Blue

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

Almost three decades after its original release, Netflix finally licensed this classic last month. Among the critically acclaimed anime of the 1990s, Perfect Blue maintained its legacy for decades and remains one of the most captivating psychological thrillers of all time. The movie is directed by Satoshi Kon, a legendary director known for several timeless classics such as Paprika, Tokyo Godfathers, and many more. Produced under the banner of the renowned studio Madhouse, Perfect Blue has stayed in the spotlight throughout these years thanks to several re-releases, a 4k remastered version, and many more surprises.

This psychological horror was Satoshi Kon’s directorial debut, and the stunning film made him into one of the most renowned filmmakers of all time. The movie blurs the line between reality and fantasy, all the while depicting some of the most spectacular visuals seen in anime history. The story centers around Mima Kirigoe, who switched her career from a J-pop idol to an actress. Her life took a drastic turn after that as she finds herself being targeted by an obsessed fan who begins stalking and impersonating her, leading to all kinds of strange incidents around her, forcing her to question her own sanity.

6) The Ribbon Hero

Image Courtesy of Twin Engine

The Ribbon Hero is an original movie which premiered on the platform this year. If you haven’t already watched this stunning movie yet, it’s not too late to experience it in all its glory. While the story is based on an original script from the studio, the movie is heavily inspired by Osamu Tezuka’s forgotten 1960s classic, Princess Knight. The story by Tezuka takes place in a medieval setting as it centers around Sapphire, a young princess who has no choice but to pretend to be a male prince so she can inherit the throne. This new anime follows a protagonist with the same name, but the story is a much darker version than Tezuka’s manga.

She grieves the loss of her homeland, Silverland, which was destroyed by a calamity called Nergal. The calamity was so devastating that she had no choice but to find temporary shelter with the people of Goldland. Unfortunately, it doesn’t take long for her to realize that the malevolent Nergal refuses to let her people live in peace. Now that her new home is being threatened, the Princess has no choice but to take up arms, wipe away her tears, and fight to protect the new home she found.

5) Sparks of Tomorrow

Image Courtesy of Kyoto Animation

Although fans await confirmation on the anime’s second season, the first has already wrapped, which means you can finally binge all episodes of this stunning anime. Sparks of Tomorrow was one of the biggest fantasies of Summer 2026, and it caused even more hype since it was being produced by Kyoto Animation. The visuals were some of the best seen in modern anime thanks to the excellent staff, including director Minaru Ota, who has contributed to the acclaimed films A Silent Voice, Violet Evergarden, Liz and the Blue Bird, among many other films and series. The anime is based on the acclaimed light novel written by Hiro Yuki and illustrated by Kazumi Ikeda.

The story is set in an alternate version of early 20th-century Japan, where Kyoto evolved differently from the world we are familiar with. Since the fathers of the modern age of electricity died before they could mark their names in history, Kyoto entered an era of steam power. The story follows Kihachi Sakamoto, who mourns the failed promise he made with his brother. However, he begins to work on his dream once again after a chance encounter with Inaoko Momonkawa, as she encourages him to unravel the secrets behind the electrical catalog.

4) Dorohedoro

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Since Halloween is right around the corner, Dorohedoro is one of the best anime that fans can watch this spooky season. Produced by MAPPA, this dark fantasy series finally received the popularity it deserved after its second season was released this year. While the third season is currently under production, both seasons of the anime are streaming on Netflix. The anime premiered in 2020, and it took the animation studio six years to release a second season. However, the wait was more than worth it thanks to the exceptional story and stunning visuals, which MAPPA is famous for. The story follows Caiman, a half-reptile, half-man, who is a victim of brutal experiments by sorcerers, as he is cursed with his appearance and tormented by nightmares.

He has no memories of his past, which makes it all the more difficult for him to catch the perpetrators responsible for his condition. Accompanied by his female companion, Nikaido, Caiman discovers the dark secrets lingering in the alleys of the Hole while also uncovering what truly transpired in the past. While the anime hasn’t shared a release window for Season 3, it shouldn’t take long considering fans already got a glimpse at the sequel.

3) Death Note

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

Speaking of spooky season, Death Note is another major anime that would be perfect to binge this month. Not to mention that the anime is commemorating its 20th anniversary this month, which is all the more reason why it’s currently in the spotlight. It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say Death Note is one of the best series in anime history, filled with thriller, suspense, and supernatural elements. The series follows morally gray characters in a battle of wits as the identity of Kira becomes a force that ties them all together. The story centers around Light Yagami, a genius high school student, who becomes twisted after tasting the kind of power no mortal should’ve known about.

Although Light believes that the Death Note he picked up from the ground is nothing but a prank, he still decides to experiment with it by using a random felon’s name. However, Light never expected he would succeed in killing the criminal. It doesn’t take long for the teenager to form his own distorted sense of twisted justice and decide to purge the world of all criminals by going on a murder spree. Going under the alias “Kira,” Light evokes fear and unrest among the people until a mysterious detective known as L swears to stop his rampage.

2) Dandadan

Image Courtesy of Science SARU

While the wait for Dandadan Season 3 is longer than expected, you can enjoy the first two seasons on Netflix. Right after its debut, the anime captured viewers’ hearts with its eccentric story, lovable characters, and breathtaking animation. The impressive adaptation by Science SARU is widely praised as one of the best in recent years, not only for its animation style but also for its pacing, voice acting, OSTs, and the way it perfectly translates the manga’s emotions into a new medium. No doubt Season 3 will be even more exciting with another set of impressive episodes. The third season will be out in 2027, but it’s going to be worth the wait since the anime is adapting the manga’s best arc.

Not only that, but Dandadan is yet another incredible anime fans can watch this spooky season, as it features yokai and aliens while the main characters get entangled in all kinds of dangerous situations. This supernatural action ended its latest season on a major cliffhanger, leaving several questions unanswered after the introduction of a mysterious character. Compared to the previous seasons, the upcoming season is going to be far more intense and action-packed, with a lot of exciting plot twists.

1) Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Movie

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

While fans are still awaiting updates on the upcoming sequel of the movie, Netflix began streaming the first installment on September 28th, 2026. The movie hit the Japanese theatres in July last year before making its international debut in September 2025. It became the highest-grossing anime movie of all time, which is all the more reason why fans had to wait longer than expected since the movie was running in the theatres for several months. Regardless, the movie finally hit the streaming platforms more than a year later, and it’s about time fans get to rewatch the stunning animation by Ufotable. The movie features the Infinity Castle Arc, where the Demon Slayers were trapped inside an endless labyrinth.

The Corps members already have their hands full with all the demons waiting to kill them inside the castle, but they also ned to track down Muzan Kibutsuji. The latest movie follows the beginning of the tragic, night-long battle as the Corps members fight to end the terror of the demons. The first movie follows three battles highlighting the exceptional skills of Zenitsu, Shinobu, Tanjiro, and Giyu. However, the arc is far from over, and the upcoming movies will feature even more intense battles against the Upper Moons.

Do you agree with our picks – or have an anime in mind that you want to add here? Share your recommendations in the comments.