Attack On Titan Highlights Annie's Hilarious Reunion With The Survey Corps

In the manga, Attack On Titan is giving the Survey Corps a number of problems that they never thought imaginable. A new enemy to the world has emerged and it's definitely not someone that the likes of Armin and Mikasa ever expected. Now, with the group of protagonists needing to come up with a brand new game plan for how they can not only save themselves, but the world at large. With Armin and his friends regrouping and taking in some much needed rest and relaxation, they discover an unlikely ally in one of the most unexpected and hilarious ways!

Warning! We'll be diving into some deep spoiler territory for the 126th Chapter of Attack On Titan's manga, so if you're steering clear of the events of the ongoing story, avoid the rest of this article!

Following Connie's disturbing attempt to save his own mother from her Titan form, Armin and Mikasa arrive in time from the young Survey Corps member essentially sacrificing Falco in order to do so. Though the current Colossal Titan, plagued by despair and self doubt, also tries to jump into Connie's mother's mouth, he is saved and brought back to his senses. Returning back home, the Survey Corps attempts to figure out their next step to some surprising results.

Sitting at a table together, the members of the Corps discuss the problems plaguing the world, briefly mentioning that Annie, the Female Titan, has woken up from her coma and is walking the world once again. Right as they say this, they notice that none other than Annie is sitting right next to them, chomping away at some food and just as surprised to see them there! It's a hilarious moment that proves Attack On Titan can often have a moment of levity among the dark subtext.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha's Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. It's set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save.