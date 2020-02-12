Attack On Titan Reveals Its Darkest Joke Yet

Attack On Titan is a dark series, perhaps being one of the most nihilistic anime franchises being released today. In the manga, which has seen the Survey Corps attempting to deal with a brand new problem in the war between Marley and Eldia, the Survey Corps member of Connie has been introduced with a disturbing scenario. With the opportunity to save his mother from her current mindless state as a Titan, the young soldier takes matters into his own hands and comes up with one of the most hilariously dark plans in any medium of fiction that we have ever heard of in order to change her back to normal!

Warning! If you haven't had the chance to read the 126th chapter of Attack On Titan's manga and don't want to be spoiled, steer clear of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory!

Connie has left the Survey Corps, with Falco in tow, in order to feed the young inheritor of the power of the Jaw Titan to his mother. As we know, Connie's mother was transformed into a Titan, with her head being too large for her own body, stranding her atop a dilapidated house. With the discovery of Connie's mom, the Survey Corps began to discover that Titans were once human, with many of them losing their ability to think and comprehend anything outside of eating civilians.

The dark joke here is that Connie attempts to trick Falco into being eaten by saying that the two must "brush his mother's teeth", handing the young boy a giant toothbrush with which to brush. Needless to say, this is darkly hilarious and simply the image of Connie holding two brushes is something that will be burned into our memories for some time to come:

(Photo: Kodansha USA )

What do you think of this hilariously evil scene of Connie attempting to get Falco into his mother's mouth? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Titans!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha's Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. It's set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save.