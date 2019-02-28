‘Attack On Titan’ Explains A Favorite’s Shocking Betrayal

Attack on Titan has gone through its share of double crosses since it was created, and but there are some fans can’t overlook. Now, one fan-favorite character is breaking down the story behind their most shocking betrayal, and it is not what fans expected.

So, you’ve been warned! There are spoilers below!

Recently, Attack on Titan put out its newest chapter, and it was there fans met up with Zeke. In present day, the character is in a bind as he’s been caught by Levi in a suicide trap, but he bides his time to escape by thinking through his past.

As the chapter explains, Zeke grew up on Marley as expected, but the single child lived deep under the shadow of his parents’ dream. The family’s Eldian roots made them persecuted in Marley, prompting the parents to rebel.

Zeke’s parents were so zealous they began to ignore their son’s needs as they forced him to become a Titan Warrior. This was all done in the hopes Zeke would become a double agent, but things got complicated when Marley authorities learned of their rebel group. This investigation prompted Zeke to confide in his mentor Xavier, and the old man is the one who advised Zeke to accuse him parents.

“Accuse them. It’s your only option. If you show your loyalty to Marley by going to the authorities and accusing them, you and your grandparents should be saved,” Xavier, a Titan Warrior himself, said.

“Your parents have done something awful to you. They used you for the sake of their reckless plan. They put you, a seven-year-old boy, and your grandparents in mortal danger. Putting expectations on you and giving up on you all for their own reasons. They were never the slightest bit concerned about you… never loved you,” he continued as the boy went on to do as told. “Zeke, you did nothing wrong. You’re a smart, good boy.”

From then on, Xavier would act as a father figure to Zeke as the boy didn’t feel his birth father truly cared for him. Fans know Zeke would go on to gain a half brother in the form of Eren after their dad was brought to Paradis, and it seems the duo are plotting a betrayal of their own. Recently, the pair formed a rebel faction within the Paradis Military to take on Marley, and the betrayal has turned Eren into an absconder at best… and a traitor at worst.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

