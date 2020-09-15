Attack On Titan Has Given Reiner and Annie the Reconciliation They Need

✖

As Attack On Titan moves toward its finale in the pages of the manga, with the fourth and final season of the anime being produced as we speak, the action has been ramping up and so to have the emotional moments as friends and enemies are burying their respective hatchets as Annie and Reiner come to terms. Both soldiers for Marley, and spies within the ranks of the original Survey Corps, the missions they had to undertake were sometimes insanely cruel to the folks they called friend and Reiner has decided to share his feelings with Annie before what might be their final mission!

Warning! If you have yet to catch up with the latest chapter of Attack On Titan, you may want to steer clear of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory for the upcoming fourth season of the anime!

Annie revealed herself to be a traitor to Eren and company toward the tail end of the first season of Attack On Titan's anime, taking the form of the Female Titan and killing a number of her former friends in service of the nation of Marley. Though Reiner followed suit in the subsequent season, it was clear that they were willing to go to horrendous ends to accomplish their mission of assisting their homeland. With Reiner suffering from what appears to be severe post-traumatic stress disorder following some of the horrendous acts they committed, the Armored Titan takes the opportunity to beg for forgiveness from Annie for continuing their mission.

As the new version of the Survey Corps is making their bid to travel directly to Eren Jaeger, now fueled by the power of the Founding Titan and attempting to follow through with his "euthanasia plan" which would eliminate anyone who doesn't have Eldian blood running through their veins, Reiner takes the opportunity to have a personal chat with Annie. Begging for forgiveness for continuing to push forward with their previous missions rather than allowing both her and Bertholdt to return to their families, the hatchet is finally buried and the pair are ready to match their strength against Eren's.

This chapter saw the deaths of both Falco and Hange, proving that no one is safe before the dark franchise comes to a close, and we wouldn't be surprised if Reiner or Annie bites the bullet as the finale gets closer.

What did you think of this touching moment between Reiner and Annie?