Attack on Titan Breaks Hearts with an Annie-Armin Moment

Attack on Titan's final arc has been breaking hearts with each new chapter of the series thus far, but the new one definitely poured salt in the wounds with one Annie and Armin moment. The two of them have been growing closer ever since Annie was thawed from her diamond shell, and confirmed to Armin that she had been listening to him the entire time. As the chaos from Eren's Founding Titan power continued to unfold around them, they got even closer and started confiding in one another as things got even more intense.

But despite being so close, Annie still has a number of things holding her back thanks to her years of being in Marley and the guilt of essentially helping set all of this in motion in some small way. She feels so badly about herself that she can't even bring herself to say goodbye to Armin for what might be the last time the two of them see each other.

Chapter 132 sees Armin and the other members of the Survey Corps escaping from their current hide out as Eren's Wall Titans quickly make their way through the Marley continent. With nearly all of it destroyed at this point, they now have a new goal in mind to head to an airship factory where Eren is most likely going to be targeting. It's here that Armin and Annie part ways.

(Photo: Kodansha)

Annie denies going with them as she's basically lost all hope in saving humanity, and after briefly reuniting with Reiner she meets eyes with Armin. The two of them look at one another, and Armin tries to wave at her. Annie thus decides to ignore it and walk away, leaving Armin stunned. He knows she's fine the way she is, but there's a part of him that definitely looks heartbroken.

With the Rumbling coming their way, this will probably be the last time the two see each other and thus makes their lingering feelings hurt all the more.