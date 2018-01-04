‘Attack on Titan’ Hits Big Manga Milestone

Attack on Titan is stepping into 2018 by leveling up its manga sales. A new report is out from Japan, and it has confirmed Hajime Isayama’s series has sold a whopping 71 million copies.

According to Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, Attack on Titan sold 71 million copies as of December 2017 (via ANN). The report went on to detail the ministry’s on-going collaboration with Attack on Titan to promote health tips in Japan, but it is the manga’s sales that has fans buzzing.

With 71 million copies sold, Attack on Titan may very well beat out Bleach to become the best-selling manga title made in the 21st Century. Bleach has sold 90 million copies total since its debut in 2001, and Tite Kubo ended the series in 2016. Attack on Titan is on-going and has racked up some impressive sales since its 2009 debut. If Isayama keeps the manga going, then there is a good chance the creator will pass Bleach before Attack on Titan closes.

Of course, Attack on Titan has nothing on the best-selling manga title of all-time. One Piece reigns above all others with its 430 million copies while Dragon Ball and Naruto follow with 240 million and 220 million respectively.

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

