Attack on Titan Creator Promotes Romance Manga With Gory Ad

Attack on Titan may be coming to a close with its latest arc, but the series lives on in so many ways. The manga is still carrying on under creator Hajime Isayama, and that is not all. With an anime in the works, Attack on Titan is plenty successful, and the franchise’s staff has gone to do great things. In fact, it seems one of the people who helped Isayama bring Attack on Titan to life is working on their own series, and their former boss gave them a bit of publicity.

And in true fashion, the creator of Attack on Titan decided to make his promo a gory one.

Over on Reddit, a fan known as DoMiNiK3_ posted a photo of the all-new title. The new manga, which is called Itsuka Yoake no Sora de Matteru was penned by Araki Tsukasa. The creator once worked as an assistant under Isayama, and the latter drew up a promo for the romance manga upon its release.

Of course, as you can see above, the artwork is hilariously incongruent with the manga it is promoting. Not only does Isayama’s art style differ greatly from Tsukasa’s work, but he went full gore. While the manga’s cover is full of pastel colors and flowers, the piece which Isayama did not not.

In fact, his promo is full of blood. His art has the main character shown on the volume’s cover art eating a poor dude. With blood dripping down her chin, the heroine is eating one of her love interests, and that is very on-brand for Attack on Titan. But for this series? Not so much.

Of course, the promo was a thoughtful thing for Isayama to do. Not only is he showing support to his former assistant, but he gave the romance title his recommendation. So if any of you Attack on Titan fans are looking for to read something new, you will want to keep your eye on Tsukasa’s work!

