‘Attack on Titan’ Alleges A Major Death

Attack on Titan is amping up the action for its final arc, and it isn’t disappointing by any means. Enough betrayal has gone on to last a whole lifetime, and that isn’t even to mention the alleged death that just went down.

So, you have been warned! There are spoilers for Attack on Titan below!

Recently, the series put out its latest chapter, and it was there fans learned a very scary fact. Not only did they discover the true healing power of the Titan Shifters, but Hange admitted Captain Levi had died after being caught in the blast of Zeke’s rogue lightening spear… or did he?

“He’s dead,” Hange is heard telling her captors when they stumble upon the wreckage.

“I saw something similar in a training accident. His organs are in even worse shape than how he looks. He died immediately.”

Of course, the rebel soldiers aren’t willing to take Hange for her word. At no point is she seen taking Levi’s pulse, and the heroine gives a very fierce glare to the soldier asking to confirm Levi’s pulse is gone. Luckily, the moment is interrupted by Zeke from afar, and it gives Hange the opportunity to dunk Levi into water for a last-ditch escape.

Hange might have said Levi died in the explosion, but her shifty nature about his passing has fans curious. The soldiers might not be the most affectionate of friends, but Levi’s death would surely provoke more emotion from Hange even if she is under some serious stress. Her unwillingness to let anyone check Levi’s pulse after saying he is dead has fans convinced the captain is not actually dead. Well, for now that is.

So, do you think Levi was actually killed off? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

