Attack on Titan Confirms Chapter 122 Release Date

With the Attack On Titan manga wrapping up its story in the near future, fans of the heart wrenching series are chomping at the bit for when the next chapter will be dropping. Well, fans need not worry, as a date has been confirmed for Chapter 122 of the fast paced, Titan smashing series. The anime will be wrapped up the popular storyline next year, with the fourth and final season of Attack On Titan already announced. Though how the series will end is still up for debate, few would question that there will be plenty of violence, bloodshed, and tears along the way as the series sprints toward the finish line.

Twitter User Attack On Titan Wiki shared the news that the next chapter of Attack On Titan will be dropping on October 9th, so fans will have a month or so to start readying themselves for another emotional beating with the heart wrenching tale:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Attack on Titan Chapter 122 official release date, October 9th (Japan Time) pic.twitter.com/HQ4qbIhhHV — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) September 8, 2019

To give you a quick refresher, the previous chapter ended with Zeke and his brother, series protagonist, Eren Jaeger as they discussed their pasts and their father. Of course, this made for a strange interlude considering we had just witnessed Eren having his head blown off during the titanic battle with Marley, with Zeke doing everything he could to save his brother in the process. These scenes may take us out of the action, but they go a long way toward filling us in on the past, and character, that is the Beast Titan and why he does what he does.

The anime on the other hand is prepping to arrive at this scene during its next season, ending with Eren, Mikasa, and Armin finally managing to reach the ocean as well as discovering who their true enemy finally is in the nation of Marley.

What do you think of the news that Chapter 122 will be dropping this October? Are you experiencing Attack on Titan via the manga, anime, or both? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Titans!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.