Attack on Titan Creator Taps Into Horror Roots in New Sketch

When it comes to manga, Attack on Titan still reigns at the top. It has been more than a year since the hit series closed, but creator Hajime Isayama cannot seem to leave Attack on Titan behind. After all, the artist has revisited the story time and again with new art, and now a new sketch has gone live with a horror twist.

The artwork comes courtesy of the Attack on Titan Museum found in Hita, Japan. The place has become a must-visit for Attack on Titan diehards as Isayama contributes new art there regularly. As August rolls on, the creator felt it was time to debut some new art, so he posted the upsetting piece below.

New Attack on Titan illustration by Hajime Isayama pic.twitter.com/3fzGBZbUPk — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) August 10, 2023

After all, the sketch captures the horror of Attack on Titan with ease. We can see a group of familiar faces are running away in terror from a looming Titan in the background. In fact, it seems Isayama has imagined himself as the Titan who is terrorizing his characters, and that is honestly meta in the best way.

After all, we can see everyone from Eren to Mikasa and Reiner in this shot. The group is running away from the Titan behind them, and it seems Bertholt is the closest to getting nabbed. Annie is right next to him on the list while Armin tries to keep his footing. It seems Eren has given up on his own safety to keep Mikasa away from the threat, and as for Reiner, he is leading the pack as he runs for his life.

As you can imagine, this self-portrait brings Isayama to life with his characters, and Attack on Titan fans are loving it. We know Isayama spent a decade or so torturing his characters with all sorts of trauma. From deaths to betrayals, Attack on Titan had all you could want. When its manga run finished, Attack on Titan kept the buzz as fans pitched their own head canons for the series. And soon, Attack on Titan will return to headlines courtesy of the anime.

After all, the Attack on Titan anime is slated to return this winter. It will make a comeback to television with the anime's final episode. Earlier this year, the show dropped the first half of Attack on Titan's anime finale. Now, part two is on the horizon, so you best catch up with the show if you're not already. You can find Attack on Titan streaming everywhere from Netflix to Hulu and Crunchyrolll. So for more details, you can read the official synopsis of Attack on Titan below:

"In this post-apocalytpic sci-fi story, humanity has been devastated by the bizarre, giant humanoids known as the Titans. Little is known about where they came from or why they are bent on consuming mankind. Seemingly unintelligent, they have roamed the world for years, killing everyone they see. For the past century, what's left of man has hidden in a giant, three-walled city. People believe their 50-meter-high walls will protect them from the Titans, but the sudden appearance of an immense Titan is about to change everything."

